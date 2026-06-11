Teacher’s composure, swift action saves school from fire

A GRADE 6 teacher’s quick thinking and composure prevented a widespread blaze on the first day of classes at Sudtonggan Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Nicolai David Kong, 36, who serves as the school’s assistant disaster risk reduction coordinator, suppressed an electrical fire in a Grade 3 classroom before Bureau of Fire Protection personnel arrived on the scene.

The incident happened during the morning session class of Grade 3 adviser Maria Leonizo, 28.

According to Leonizo, she turned on the ceiling fan but turned it off after it did not function. Moments later, a student noticed a spark from the ceiling fan, prompting Leonizo to immediately evacuate the class.

Hearing Leonizo's cry for help, Kong rushed out and encountered another teacher holding a bucket of water to put out the fire, a move that could have resulted in electrocution or worsened the blaze.

"By instinct, knowing na naa ko' gamay nga idea unsaon pagpalong sa kalayo, nigawas ko, nidagan ko tapos nakit-an nako ang usa ka maestra nagdala og usa ka baldi na tubig which is dili gyud sya pwede kay ang sunog naggikan sa kuryente," Kong said.

(By instinct, knowing that I have a little knowledge on how to put out a fire, I went out, ran, and saw a teacher carrying a bucket of water, which is strictly not allowed because the fire was electrical.) (Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa and Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU Interns)