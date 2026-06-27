Teachers gear up for new school year

Kisha Nim / Babag Senior High School

TEACHERS and non-teaching personnel from across Lapu-Lapu City gathered for the Teachers’ Convergence 2026 on June 5, at Babag 2 Elementary School to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Guided by the theme, “Together As One: Teachers’ Convergence 2026 — Nagkahiusang Magtutudlo, Nag-alagad Alang sa Mas Malamboong Edukasyon,” the event aimed to strengthen educators through professional updates, skills enhancement, and learner-centered initiatives.

District Supervisor Maria Mitze B. Zagales emphasized that the city’s educational priorities are aligned with the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Five-Point Agenda, which focuses on creating enabling learning environments, promoting learner welfare, and ensuring efficient learning delivery.

The convergence also featured discussions on the Expanded Career Progression Program (ECPP), updates on the tri-term school calendar, administrative reminders, and learner support initiatives.

Nickjon Babatu-on, school head of Babag Senior High School, stated that the primary purpose of the activity was to strengthen teachers, and remind them of their duties and responsibilities as educators.

During the program, education leaders highlighted that teaching goes beyond classroom instruction and requires genuine care for learners.

“You can never effectively teach learners if you don’t embrace the values of caring,” said Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ronald Y. Ferrer.

With classes set to begin, Lapu-Lapu City continues to prioritize the modernization of curriculum delivery, the preparation of learners for technology-driven assessments, and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence as a tool to enhance teaching and learning.