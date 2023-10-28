Teachers, non-teaching personnel all set for elections

AROUND 41,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) 7, who will be serving in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), are all set for the polls on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7, teaching and non-teaching personnel who will serve as poll workers or electoral boards (formerly known as the board of election inspectors) have already completed training and seminars.

“Teachers have been briefed already, and we have continuous or numerous days for training our teachers,” said Ivan Jason delos Santos, administration officer at Comelec 7, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Delos Santos said that lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, the regional election lawyer, in collaboration with municipal and city election officers, conducted the training for teachers who will serve on the electoral board.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Comelec 7 director, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 24, that there will be 46,821 personnel involved in the electoral board for the upcoming election. However, he clarified that the third member of the board is not necessarily a teacher.

In a separate interview on Saturday, Oct. 28, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said that approximately 41,000 teachers had been designated for election duties, with roughly 38,000 being teaching personnel and around 3,000 are non-teaching staff.

Jimenez clarified that participating in the elections is a matter of choice, not an obligation. Nevertheless, he noted that numerous teachers are enthusiastic about joining the electoral board.

Delos Santos added that they are currently addressing minor concerns raised by teachers, especially regarding the recruitment of more teachers for the election and the provision of additional support personnel for elderly teachers at the voting centers.

Central Visayas has a total of 2,956 voting centers for the 3,003 barangays for the upcoming BSKE. These voting centers are distributed as follows: Bohol with 1,074 voting centers, Cebu (1,202), Negros Oriental (548), and Siquijor (132).

There will be over 4,000 voters in Cebu City’s Barangay Parian and Consolacion’s Barangay Pitogo who will vote in malls on Monday. Comelec 7 has assigned 2,232 voters from Parian to Robinsons Galleria Cebu and 2,424 voters from Pitogo to SM City Consolacion.

Increased honoraria

In March, Comelec announced an increased honoraria for electoral board poll workers during the BSKE. Teachers participating in the polls will now receive a minimum of P8,000 to P10,000, a significant raise from the previous range of P4,000 to P6,000.

Electoral board chairpersons will receive P10,000, up from P6,000; electoral board members will see their compensation rise to P9,000 from P5,000; and support personnel’s honoraria will increase to P8,000 from P4,000.

Security

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 7, assured that voting centers will be secured by the police and personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Pelare said that around 12,000 security forces will be deployed in the region for the BKSE up until All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Days on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and Thursday, Nov. 2, respectively.

The police officer stated that the coast guard and military forces will focus on securing far-flung areas of the region.