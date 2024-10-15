Team aims to clear 40% of impounded vehicles via auction

THE Mandaue City Government plans to auction off more than a thousand impounded vehicles in 2024, to address the overcrowding of the city’s impounding area.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) aims to dispose of 30 to 40 percent of the impounded vehicles through the auction, which is expected to generate revenue for the City, according to Team assistant head Hyll Retuya.

Motorcycles make up most of the vehicles in the impounding area, which currently occupies almost the entire ground floor of the old city public market at the back of Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Center in Barangay Centro.

The majority of the impounded vehicles were seized due to various traffic violations committed by motorists, including driving without a valid license and operating unregistered vehicles.

Other violations involved driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registrations, evading law enforcement by speeding away from authorities, and improper left or right turns.

COA’s request

Retuya told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, that the move is also a response to requests from the Commission on Audit (COA) for improved accountability of impounded vehicles.

The auction process is being coordinated with both COA and the Land Transportation Office to ensure compliance with government regulations.

“There are legal concerns involved. So, we want to make sure all guidelines are followed to avoid issues,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

The first batch of vehicles to be auctioned will consist of those with clear documentation, while vehicles without proper paperwork or with unsettled encumbrances will undergo further evaluation.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the process will be for those that can’t be auctioned yet,” Retuya said.

“Some of these vehicles were impounded due to lack of documents, while others are encumbered, meaning they don’t legally belong to the drivers who were apprehended,” he added.

Amnesty

This initiative follows a 2023 amnesty program that allowed owners to reclaim their impounded vehicles by paying reduced fines.

The amnesty only applied to owners whose vehicles were impounded between January 2020 and December 2022.

Despite the program’s incentives, Retuya said only about 20 percent of owners claimed their impounded units.

The City Government has enlisted its internal audit team to assist in finalizing the disposal process, aiming to expedite the auction while ensuring transparency and accountability in handling public resources.

“We believe it’s high time to dispose of these vehicles. The legal basis for this is strong,” Retuya said. / CAV