Team Asia eyes repeat victory

MANILA – Team Asia is determined to defend the title in the Reyes Cup scheduled from Oct. 16 to 19 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Former world champion Francisco “Django” Bustamante will serve as non-playing captain of Team Asia in the second edition of the tournament named after Filipino cue legend Efren “Bata” Reyes, known as the “Magician” and considered the greatest pool player of all time.

“It’s an honor to be named captain here in the Philippines. The Reyes Cup means so much to our fans, and I will do everything I can to help our team defend the title,” said Bustamante in a news release on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Taking charge of Team Rest of the World is American Jeremy Jones, winner of the US Open 9-Ball Championship in 2003 and the US Open One-Pocket Championship in 1998.

“I’m thrilled to be captain. We’re coming to Manila with one mission: to make history and bring the trophy back with us,” said Jones, who was inducted into the One Pocket Hall of Fame in 2018.

Final player qualification spots are set to be decided at the Hanoi Open Pool Championship (Oct. 7 to 12), with wildcard selections to follow.

The Reyes Cup features a 5-on-5 format, with players competing in singles and doubles.

Team Asia defeated Team Europe, 11-6, last year. / PNA