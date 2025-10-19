Team Asia now up, 9-1, vs. TROW

TEAM Asia stands just two points away from defending their crown after rocketing to a near-unassailable 9–1 lead over Team Rest of the World (TROW) on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the 2025 Reyes Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Standout performances from Carlo Biado, Aloysius Yapp, and Duong Quoc Hoang pushed the defending champions within touching distance of victory in the race-to-11 tournament.

Yapp and Biado closed out the day in emphatic fashion, dismantling the European pair of Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and Moritz Neuhausen, 5-0, to leave their rivals with little hope heading into the final day.

The duo combined steady safety play with pinpoint potting, a continuation of the razor-sharp form that has defined Team Asia’s campaign since Day One.

“Carlo was unbelievable out there — you can see why he’s a world champion,” Yapp said in an interview with Matchroom Pool. “I left some tough shots for him, but he saved me every time. We know we’re close, but we can’t take anything for granted.”

With their commanding 9–1 lead, the defending champions stand just two points away from sealing back-to-back Reyes Cup victories. This leaves Team Rest of the World with little room for miracles heading into the final day.

Biado, for his part, said: “I’m so proud of this team. None of us expected to be this dominant, but the chemistry and energy we’ve had all week have been incredible. Everyone’s lifting each other up — that’s the secret to our success. We’ve shown the world what Asian pool is all about.”

Earlier in the opening team event, Team Rest of the World ended their drought with a 5-4 victory over Team Asia.

In the next match, Vietnam’s Duong Quoc Hoang, nicknamed “The Martian,” produced a statement performance in his first singles outing by beating Skyler Woodward, 5-1.

“Even though we were leading, the pressure was still there. I didn’t start great, but I stayed calm and trusted my game,” Duong said. Winning this point means a lot to me — and to all of Team Asia. We’re here to win every rack, not just the event.” / SC SPORTS