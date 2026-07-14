Cebu

Team bai Hotel Cebu shines at HRRACI Sportsfest 2026

Team bai Hotel Cebu shines at HRRACI Sportsfest 2026
bai Hotel brought the magic of Rio de Janeiro to Mandaue. Inspired by the animated film Rio, the cheerdance squad lit up the floor in spectacular and colorful costumes from head to foot, dancing their way straight to a proud podium finish.Contributed photo
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Fueled by determination and camaraderie, Team bai Hotel Cebu celebrated a successful run at the Hotel, Resort, & Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2026 with a gold medal, multiple podium finishes and strong performances across various competitions, proudly showcasing the passion, teamwork and excellence that define the bai spirit.

Throughout the tournament, Team bai brought energy and enthusiasm to every event, representing bai Hotel Cebu with pride both on and off the playing field. The competition culminated on July 12, 2026, in a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie among Cebu’s hospitality community, where Team bai's achievements reflected the dedication and unity of its athletes, performers, and support team.

The final day also featured a meaningful tribute to the late Alfred Reyes, former Vice President for Operations and General Manager of bai Hotel Cebu. At the heart of the commemoration was the Alfred Reyes’s Cup, a basketball exhibition match between the City All-Stars and Island All-Stars, honoring his enduring legacy and contributions to the hospitality industry.

Among Team bai's notable achievements were a championship finish in Mixed Badminton, second-place honors in Cheerdance and Ms. HRRACI, and a third-place finish in Table Tennis. The team likewise advanced to the semifinals in Men’s Volleyball and the quarterfinals in Mobile Legends, demonstrating competitive excellence across a diverse range of events.

More than the medals and accolades, Team bai’s participation embodied the values of unity, resilience, and teamwork that continue to drive bai Hotel Cebu’s culture of excellence. As the curtains closed on another successful HRRACI Sportsfest, Team bai once again proved that the bai spirit shines brightest when people come together with a shared goal and unwavering support for one another.

Organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), the Sportsfest is a biennial gathering that brings together hospitality professionals from across Cebu through friendly competition, fostering teamwork, sportsmanship, and camaraderie beyond the workplace.

The cheerdance team with bai Hotel Cebu employees.
Darene Anciano represented bai Hotel Cebu proudly with elegance, grace and hospitality, and took home the 1st Runner Up crown.
Showcasing incredible grit and lightning-fast reflexes, Albert La-llaban secured a fantastic 3rd place victory.
Fuji May Clemencio and Cedrick Ogalesco dominated the court and brought home the championship title.
In the digital arena, Team bai's Mobile Legends squad brought strategy and sharp reflexes, finishing strong as quarter-finalists.
The men's volleyball team showed incredible teamwork and power, battling their way to the semi-finals.

bai Hotel Cebu team also participated in the following categories: women's volleyball and basketball, men's badminton, pickleball, scrabble, and Queen of Sportsfest. (PR)

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