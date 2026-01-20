Team boosts traffic workforce

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has added at least 40 newly trained personnel to its workforce on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, to improve road management and violator apprehension.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the new hires bring the total manpower to nearly 500 enforcers, focusing on critical areas and mobile roving.

“At present, we have trained more than 40 new personnel. They will augment our existing workforce because we have identified the need for additional traffic enforcers to assist in traffic management and the apprehension of traffic violators,” Retuya said.

The personnel completed a three-day program, covering traffic laws and practical field exercises under the direction of the city administration.

Retuya explained that Team’s responsibilities go beyond traffic control, as the agency is also tasked with enforcing traffic laws and ensuring order on major roads.

With shifting schedules and the need to man critical areas at all times, Retuya said the agency requires more personnel on the ground, aside from those assigned to mobile and roving operations.

“These additional personnel will soon be deployed in the field to help apprehend traffic violators,” Retuya added.

The training covered various modules to ensure that the trainees fully understand the duties and responsibilities of a traffic enforcer.

“The training was comprehensive … After completing the training, they will be deployed to the field so they can further develop their skills,” he said adding that the training included pre-tests, post-tests, and practical exercises.

Some trainees will be assigned to administrative duties, but the majority will be placed in the field.

“The bulk of them will be deployed in the field because that is where the need is,” he said.

Retuya expressed confidence that the increased workforce will help the city better address the growing number of traffic violations.

“Aside from the initial training, Team personnel will also undergo special trainings, including those conducted in coordination with the Land Transportation Office and orientations on local traffic ordinances.

New enforcers will be paired with experienced traffic personnel to help them adjust to actual field conditions, including the proper filling out of traffic citation tickets. / ABC