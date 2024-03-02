Team Cebu sweeps Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 major titles

In an impressive display of talent and determination, Team Cebu dominated the Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 held in Manila on Feb. 25, clinching most of the major titles, including the coveted Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 crown.

Leading the pack was Nickoea Marie Whittaker, who not only won Miss Preteen Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 but also swept several minor awards such as Best in Talent, Best in National Costume and Best in Closed Door Interview. Similarly, Nikolah Jayne Lavadia emerged as Little Miss Junior Idol World Philippines 2024, dazzling the judges and audience alike with her multifaceted talents that earned her awards in categories like Darling of the Crowd, Best in National Costume and Best in Evening Gown, among others.

The list of Cebuano achievers continued with Ma. Shaiya Oisha Diwa, crowned Miss Teen Junior Idol World Philippines 2024, and Jairus Fred Balucas, who took home the Mister Teen Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 title. Their wins were complemented by a series of minor awards, highlighting their diverse skills.

Adding to the list of notable winners were Zharren Kate Colina, crowned Little Miss Universe 2024, and Kelsey Niña Lopez, who gracefully accepted the position of Little Miss Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 first-runner up. Samantha Nicole Camero and Abba Nicole Comboy also made their mark as Miss Teen Universe 2024 and Miss Teen Heritage Gem 2024, respectively.

Among the participants, the young and vibrant Kelsey Niña Lopez and Jahmeica Athena Canonigo, both 11, stood out for their enthusiasm and readiness to represent Cebu in this national contest. Alongside their team members, they have undergone rigorous training, proving their commitment to excellence.

These talented youngsters, many of whom are champions from the “Cebu Catwalk Ultimate Superstar” competition, are not only a testament to their individual dedication but also to the rich talent pool in Cebu. Their success at the Junior Idol World Philippines 2024 is a proud moment for the region and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young talents across the nation.