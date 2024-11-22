Team cracks down on illegal parking

AT LEAST 20 motorists are cited daily for illegal parking on sidewalks in Mandaue City, as authorities intensify their campaign against traffic violations.

Each infraction carries a penalty of P1,000, keeping pedestrian pathways clear and promoting safety, said Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head Hyll Retuya on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

This directive, in effect for several months, addresses the recurring issue of vehicles obstructing sidewalks.

“Even without national laws or ordinances, common sense tells us parking on sidewalks is unacceptable. This is why our operations are relentless,” said Retuya in Cebuano.

This is part of an effort to maintain discipline among motorists and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Retuya said that illegal parking contributes significantly to traffic congestion and poses hazards to pedestrians.

He said operations are conducted randomly and are kept confidential to maximize their effectiveness.

The enforcement team, consisting of at least 100 personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), is spearheading the initiative.

Deputized officers from various MCPO units, including the Traffic Enforcement Unit, City Mobile Force Company and Special Weapons and Tactics, alongside personnel from six police stations and force multipliers, collaborate to implement the crackdown.

Each unit deploys a minimum of 20 officers, who actively patrol the city’s roads, particularly during nighttime when violations are more frequent.

“The streets are meant for vehicles, not for parking. We cannot allow these violations to continue,” said Retuya.

In addition to the police-led efforts, 137 barangay tanods from 27 barangays in the city have been deputized to issue traffic citation tickets, further bolstering enforcement.

Selected with the help of barangay captains, these tanods now have the authority to apprehend violators and issue penalties within their jurisdictions, a task previously exclusive to city traffic enforcers.

Violators are required to pay their fines at the Team office after receiving

citation tickets.

The expanded role of barangay tanods is expected to significantly improve traffic law enforcement, particularly in areas prone to violations, ensuring the city’s roads remain accessible and functional for all, said Retuya. / CAV