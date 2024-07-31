Team cracks down on traffic violations, files cases vs. more than 100 motorists

MORE than 100 traffic violators in Mandaue City have been charged before the prosecutor’s office as part of the city’s traffic agency’s efforts to discipline erring motorists.

These violators failed to pay their fines, according to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team).

Based on the Team’s data, 161 traffic violators are facing cases for various offenses. Out of the total, 68 are scheduled for arraignments and pre-trial hearings.

Team enforcers apprehended more than 90 percent of the violators with cases, while the Mandaue City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit caught the rest.

Hyll Retuya, the Team’s assistant department head and chief of the legal and investigative division, said on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, that they apprehend 150 to 200 traffic violators daily. Many of these violators fail to pay their fines.

A new city ordinance, effective July 30, has increased penalties for traffic violations to deter habitual offenders and improve compliance.

Team’s legal division allows violators one week to settle fines before they will be charged before the prosecutor’s office.

Retuya said their main goal is not to make money but to get drivers to be more responsible and follow the rules of the road. The money that is raised is used to improve traffic management programs.

Common violations include reckless driving, obstruction to traffic, counterflow violations, and speeding, with fines ranging from P500 to P5,000. Jaywalking penalties remain at P50, though enforcement is less rigorous.

Violators must settle penalties at the Team office before addressing court cases. Those who are already facing cases can pay their fines and present receipts for case dismissal.

“Filing cases has impacted traffic enforcement as it conveys a clear message that violations will not be taken lightly,” Retuya said in Cebuano. / CAV