Team directed: Identify 2 drivers in Mandaue road rage

IDENTIFICATION of the two drivers involved in a road rage incident on JP Rizal Street in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, is now underway.

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan said Friday, January 6, 2024, that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) was directed to identify the two drivers.

He said their names would be forwarded to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Calipayan also said that they will request LTO to take disciplinary action against the drivers as a warning to others, especially in Mandaue City.

"Remember nga kani atong driver's license is a privilege nga gihatag sa government nato (Remember that this driver’s license is a privilege given to us by the government). So, hopefully, we will not also abuse our privilege of driving," said Calipayan. (HIC)