Team enforces strict rules on mufflers

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has announced a strict, multi-step reclamation process for motorists caught with illegally modified mufflers during a broadcast on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

During Beyond the Headline, SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, Team head Hyll Retuya said violators must replace the modified exhaust with a stock or manufacturer-standard exhaust pipe, pass a motor vehicle inspection and secure clearance from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) before paying national fines and local towing fees.

The crackdown, which led to the impounding of 28 motorcycles in just one hour, was launched in response to mounting complaints from residents about late-night noise, Retuya said.

The enforcement operation, conducted in coordination with the LTO, was based on Section 34 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines, which prohibits vehicles from emitting “unnecessary or undesirable noise.”

Retuya explained that motorists cited for loud mufflers must complete the multi-step process before they can reclaim their motorcycles. Modified or open-pipe exhaust systems are considered illegal if they exceed normal noise levels, which must not go beyond 99 decibels.

Penalties

In addition to LTO fines of around P5,000 for operating a motorcycle with an unauthorized muffler, violators must also pay P500 under a city ordinance, along with towing and daily storage fees for impounded units.

Retuya clarified that confiscated modified mufflers are turned over to the LTO and are not returned to their owners.

“Some people think enforcement is about extorting money, but it’s about implementing existing laws. Complaints should be filed properly with the authorities, not just posted online,” he said.

While acknowledging that the process may be inconvenient for violators, Retuya stressed that enforcement is necessary to uphold national regulations and reduce excessive motorcycle noise in the community.

Beyond muffler violations, Team continues to address its top three traffic concerns: counterflow driving, illegal parking and vehicle breakdowns that obstruct traffic.

Retuya identified counterflowing as a primary cause of road rage incidents and accidents. The penalty for this violation was recently increased from P1,000 to P2,000 to reflect its severity.

The agency has also implemented overnight clamping operations and stricter enforcement of illegal parking rules to clear major roads previously used as private parking spaces. Meanwhile, vehicle breakdowns, particularly those involving heavy trucks weighing up to 40 tons, remain significant contributors to traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, LTO 7 intensified its campaign against illegal mufflers, impounding 92 motorcycles in the previous week. / EHP