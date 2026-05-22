Team head admits enforcers’ lapses

Summary:

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), acknowledged personnel lapses after viral videos showed traffic enforcers committing alleged traffic and conduct violations while on duty.

Retuya confirmed that captured incidents included personnel crossing a restricted “no right turn” area and an enforcer holding onto a jeepney in a manner that drew public criticism.

The agency has issued warnings to the involved personnel, stating that internal evaluation will enforce accountability and penalties based on the gravity of the confirmed offenses.

MANDAUE City traffic authorities in Mandaue City have acknowledged misconduct involving some of their personnel following the circulation of viral videos showing alleged traffic violations, as the agency moves to reinforce discipline and accountability within its ranks.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), confirmed that the agency has taken note of incidents captured on video, including alleged violations of a “no right turn” rule and questionable conduct involving an interaction with a jeepney passenger.

Retuya said that based on the available video footage, some personnel appeared to have committed violations while on duty. One incident involved enforcers allegedly crossing a restricted “no right turn” area, while another showed personnel reportedly holding onto a jeepney in a manner that drew public criticism after the footage went viral.

He said the incidents raised concerns within the agency, adding that while the full context remains unclear, Team acknowledges lapses on the part of its personnel.

“Based on the evidence we have seen, some of our personnel did cross into a no right turn area, and there was also an incident where an enforcer was seen holding onto a jeepney. These were captured on video, and while we do not have the complete story, we acknowledge that there were lapses on our side,” Retuya said.

Retuya said the agency, which is responsible for enforcing traffic laws, must also uphold the highest standards of compliance. He added that traffic enforcers should not be violating the regulations they are tasked to implement.

“As law enforcers, we are the ones implementing the rules, so we should never be the first to violate the laws we are supposed to enforce,” he said.

He added that he has reminded Team personnel to strictly observe proper conduct while on duty.

Following the incidents, Retuya said he issued warnings to the personnel involved and reminded them that disciplinary measures would depend on the severity of their actions. He added that accountability would be enforced if violations are confirmed through internal evaluation.

“We have already warned our personnel that any violation will have consequences, and the penalties will depend on the gravity of the offense,” he added.

Despite the controversy, Retuya assured the public that the agency remains committed to professionalism and public service, adding that steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“I assure the public that Team remains a trustworthy agency. We are committed to serving properly and correcting any mistakes within our ranks,” he said. /ABC