Team intensifies legal action vs habitual traffic violators

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) continues to strictly and regularly file cases against traffic violators, particularly those who commit serious offenses, in an effort to strengthen discipline on the roads and ensure accountability.

Team department head Hyll Retuya said the agency has intensified its legal actions against habitual and major violators, stressing that filing cases is the most effective way to compel motorists to settle their violations and prevent them from repeatedly breaking traffic laws.

“We continue the filing of cases against traffic violators. In fact, our legal division has been strengthened to ensure that those with serious violations are charged,” Retuya said.

“This is the only way to compel violators not to repeat their offenses or to properly settle the violations they have incurred. If we do nothing, they will continue to disregard the law,” he added.

He said the consistent filing of cases has improved compliance among motorists, as violators are now more inclined to immediately go to the Team office to pay their fines after committing a traffic infraction.

“One of the reasons why traffic violators now voluntarily go to our office to settle their fines is because they know that Team will really file a case if they do not comply,” Retuya said.

“The process is now running smoothly, and the filing of cases is already regular,” he added.

Under the legal process, Retuya said Team is allowed a period of 60 days to file a case before it prescribes.

Within this period, the agency grants violators a seven-day grace period to settle their violations.

“We make sure to act quickly because it would be a waste if the case simply prescribes,” he said. “That is why we give a seven-day grace period for violators to settle their fines before we proceed with filing a case.”

Retuya clarified that if a violator pays while the case is already being processed, Team immediately forwards the payment to have the case dismissed or pulled out.

“If the violator has already paid, we forward it so the case can be dismissed or withdrawn,” he said. “We want to avoid a situation where a person has already settled the violation but still ends up with a warrant.”

He added that the agency’s system automatically updates records, ensuring that once payment is made, the violation is removed from the system.

“This can easily be seen in the system. Once the payment is recorded, the violation is automatically cleared,” Retuya said.

According to Retuya, violators who fail to attend court hearings after being summoned twice may face the issuance of a warrant of arrest, which indicates a lack of interest in settling the case.

“If the violator does not attend court proceedings twice, that is when a warrant may be issued,” he said. “Usually, once a warrant is issued, the violator rushes to settle the fine, and the case is eventually dismissed after payment.”

Retuya noted that Team primarily prioritizes filing cases against violators with serious offenses, as the agency also faces challenges in managing a growing volume of records.

“We focus on filing cases against major violators because we are also racing against time,” he said. “There is already a large amount of data, and if it goes beyond two months, it becomes difficult for us to pursue the filing.”

He added that traffic violators may also be compelled to settle their unpaid fines when they apply for a Team clearance.

Team reiterated its commitment to enforcing traffic laws in Mandaue City, emphasizing that strict and consistent implementation of legal processes is necessary to promote road safety and discipline among motorists. (ABC)