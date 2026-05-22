Team Jocans demolishes Looc in 3x3 match

TEAM Jocans cruised past Barangay Looc, 14-1, in the 10-Under Bigway Cross-Over Summer Basketball Camp 3x3 tournament Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Cube Wing.

Andy Jorge Silayan unleashed his flashy ball-handling skills, scoring eight points and three steals to anchor the blowout victory.

The opening minutes were filled with intense ball movement from both squads until Silayan found teammate Carmelo open for an easy finger-roll finish, giving Team Jocans an early 3-0 cushion. By the six-minute mark, Team Jocans showcased crisp chemistry, extending its advantage to 6-0.

“Practice at home and practice with the team para maimprove (to improve),” Silayan said, emphasizing how their squad chemistry developed over the summer.

Team Jocans continued to stifle Barangay Looc’s offense, building an insurmountable lead that completely halted their opponents’ momentum. Barangay Looc managed to split a free throw to score its lone point of the contest, but Team Jocans quickly regained control and sustained its defensive dominance until the final buzzer.

“Bag-o pa sila apil sa ingani nga tournament, mga aspirants pa sila pero mag-try pa ni sila para makabalo pa (They are new to this kind of tournament, they are still aspirants, but they will keep trying so they can learn more),” Coach Lorex said after the match, reflecting on Barangay Looc’s development despite the tough loss.

Spearheaded by tournament organizer Mikee Cabalhug, a former PBA player and professional 3x3 athlete, the league continues to foster grassroots sports development across Cebu. His goal is to expand the regional 3x3 basketball ecosystem and nurture the athletic drive of young local players.

“This tournament serves as a grassroots program for young kids to continue and grow their passion for basketball,” Cabahug said, welcoming the high participation turnouts at the summer basketball camp.

(This article was written by one of the participants of SunStar’s Junior Journo Sports Writing workshop on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at SM Seaside City Cebu) . (Mekeembee Bacarisas /Babag National High School- Senior High School)