Team Khalifa pulls off OT win over the UC Webmasters

TEAM Khalifa was pushed to the hilt but leaned on their veteran mettle down the stretch to pull off a 108-99 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Webmasters had the inside track on the stunning victory over the team from Leyte as they led 90-81 in the fourth period. The Webmasters were still in front, 97-92 after Danie Lapiz canned a triple with 1:26 to go.

However, Khalifa gained their bearings just in time as Elmer Echavez scored inside while Raymart Escobido drained a corner triple to pull even at 97-all and send the game to overtime.

Team Khalifa then scored the first nine points in the extra session to nab the victory in this tournament backed by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

University of San Jose-Recoletos stud Elmer Echavez scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Khalifa to the victory. Rev-Rev Diputado and Raymart Escobido added 17 points apiece, the latter adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Jaybie Mantilla scored 14 points while Matt Flores put up 11 markers for Team Khalifa.

Lapiz led UC with 16 points.