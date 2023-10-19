Team Moalboal gears up for GUV Cup Cluster 3 elims

MOALBOAL is raring to strut its wares when the 2023 Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Cup Cluster 3 eliminations kick off at the Jose Macoy Memorial Gym in Dumanjug on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Team Moalboal, which finished second to Barili last year, is shooting for the crown with coach Dexter Tapales confident that the team’s extensive preparation has been more than enough.

“Our preparation has been more than enough and I think we have a big chance to win it this year,” said Tapales, whose wards have joined some eight tournaments as part of their preparation for Cebu’s grandest volleyball tournament.

Of the eight, Team Moalboal won the titles in tournaments in Looc, Daanlungsod, and Poblacion, Malabuyoc, Ronda, and in Taytay and Matutinano in Badian.

With defending champion Barili still as one of the favorites to win the Cluster 3 elimination, Tapales said he is confident of his team’s chances considering some of last year’s players are back in the squad, citing among them Chrisha Omagac and team captain Ivony Love Templado as their main weapons.

Aside from the two, the other members are Coleen Glover, Patricia Gabales, Raj Tarongoy, Karen Tapales, Shellce Dela Rita, Christine Rebano, Jasmine Omagac, Chrislyn Gabales, Precious Domugho and Jay-ann Tapales.

Moalboal will face Badian in its debut on Saturday, before taking on Barili, Alcantara and Ronda next. On Sunday, the girls will play Dumanjug, Malabuyoc and Alegria.

Meanwhile, Tapales is thankful for the support of Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron for the team as the LGU shouldered their uniforms and logistical support in all its tournaments prior to the GUV Cup.

Aside from the girls team, Moalboal is also fielding a boys team this year and the squad has also been joining several tournaments prior to the GUV Cup.

The men’s team is composed of Angelo Aquino, Romeo Abrenica, James Ebe, Niño Gako, John Uriel Omagac, Mark Gil Acaso, Godfrey Ortiz Jr., Christian Garcia, Clyde Cabaron, John Mark Santilla, Syrus Domugho, Jun Roxas, VJ Delgado and Joseph Ybañez.