Team penalizes enforcers seen in viral video

Summary:

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) suspended two traffic enforcers without pay after social media videos showed them violating traffic rules, including driving through a gutter and hanging onto a jeepney.

Hyll Retuya confirmed that Team has handled more or less 20 cases of personnel offenses, ensuring all enforcers undergo investigation, due process, and face consequences based on offense gravity.

Team will conduct another round of field personnel training and orientation in June to strengthen discipline, professionalism, and accountability, emphasizing that enforcers must not violate the laws they implement.

TWO traffic enforcers in Mandaue City have been suspended after videos showing them violating traffic rules circulated on social media, prompting authorities to impose disciplinary action and renew calls for accountability within the agency.

Hyll Retuya confirmed that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) acted on the incidents after reviewing concrete evidence of the violations.

Retuya said Team does not rely on hearsay and ensures that personnel undergo investigation and due process before penalties are imposed.

“We have already imposed quite a number of suspensions without pay, including those involving habitual absences. As for the offenses committed by enforcers, there have been more or less 20 cases,” Retuya said.

Video shows traffic violations

One of the incidents involved a traffic enforcer allegedly passing through a no-right-turn area by driving through the gutter.

Another officer was seen hanging onto the outside of a jeepney while wearing his uniform.

According to Retuya, both personnel admitted their actions before Team’s legal office.

He said sanctions were imposed depending on the gravity of the offense, with some personnel receiving suspension without pay.

One-day suspension

The enforcer seen clinging to the jeepney was given a one-day suspension without pay.

Retuya explained that the officer had already completed his duty and was on his way home from his assigned post in Subangdaku when the incident occurred.

He added that the enforcer reportedly gave up his seat inside the jeepney to a female passenger, forcing him to ride outside the vehicle.

Despite the explanation, the agency still pursued disciplinary action.

Reminder

Retuya emphasized that traffic enforcers should serve as role models for motorists and pedestrians because they are tasked with implementing traffic laws in the city.

“I already warned them. We are the ones implementing the law, so we should not be the first to violate the very laws we enforce,” Retuya said.

“I reminded them that once they commit a violation, they must face the consequences depending on the gravity of the offense,” he added.

Retuya said Team regularly conducts lectures and orientations for traffic enforcers, especially those directly dealing with motorists and traffic violators in the field.

He added that another round of training and orientation for field personnel is scheduled in June as part of the agency’s efforts to strengthen discipline, professionalism and accountability within its ranks. / ABC