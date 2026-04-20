Team PH departs for 6th ABG

MANILA – The bulk of the 101-strong Team Philippines flew to China on Monday, April 20, 2026, two days before the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games (ABG), which returns after a 10-year hiatus.

Two-time jiu-jitsu world champion Annie Ramirez will carry the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony and parade of athletes at the Yasha Park Phase 1 Ring Theater in the island resort city of Sanya.

Cebu City will host the next edition of the ABG in 2028.

“It will be a highly anticipated event for us as the next host of the Asian Beach Games. We will showcase not only our athletes’ performance, but just as important as host,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said in a news release.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro will join Tolentino in receiving the ABG flag during the closing ceremony on April 30.

In Sanya, the Philippines will compete in 3x3 basketball, open water swimming, water polo, aquathlon, beach athletics, beach handball, beach kabaddi, beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, dragon boat, jiu-jitsu, sailing, sport climbing and teqball.

Among the medal favorites, aside from Ramirez and teammate Kaila Napolis, are the women’s beach volleyball squad of Thailand Southeast Asian Games gold winner Sunny Villapando, who will team up with Sofiah Pagara, Khyle Progella and Grydelle Matibag.

Other medal contenders are the men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams, as well as triathletes Raven Alcoseba and Erika Burgos on the women’s side and the trio of Andrew Remolino, Iñaki Lorbes and Matthew Hermosa in the men’s division.

The Philippines has so far won five gold, 10 silver, and 35 bronze medals in the Asian Beach Games, which was first held in 2008 in Bali (Indonesia), followed by the 2010 edition in Oman, 2012 in Haiyang (China), and 2014 in Phuket (Thailand). / PNA