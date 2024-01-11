Team prepares 2 route plans for Traslacion 2024

THERE might be slight changes to the Traslacion route on Friday, January 19, 2024, as the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has arranged two route plans in case the event experiences inclement weather.

Traslacion is the traditional motorcade that transports the images of Señor Sto, Niño and the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu from Cebu City to Mandaue City. It is among the nine-day activities in line with the almost month-long Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival celebrations.

The usual route of the motorcade starts at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño Church in Cebu City for the Misa de Traslacion Mass, then traverses Osmeña Blvd., MJ Cuenco Avenue, Lopez Jaena St. via Central Nautical Highway, A. del Rosario St., S.B. Cabahug St., until it reaches the National Shrine of St. Joseph Church in Mandaue City.