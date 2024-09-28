Team probes ‘cloned’ driver’s license scheme

AUTHORITIES in Mandaue City are investigating a potential scheme involving motorists using “cloned” driver’s licenses, raising concerns about the growing sophistication of traffic offenders.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) launched the probe after a traffic incident on A. Soriano Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, revealed that the driver involved had a license that did not belong to him, said Hyll Retuya, Team’s legal division head and assistant department head.

The driver was pulled over by a Team officer on Wednesday for multiple violations, including an illegal left turn and reckless driving. Additionally, the driver failed to present the required motor vehicle documents.

However, instead of cooperating with the Team officer, the driver ran away and abandoned his vehicle, leaving behind his vehicle key and a driver’s license.

The driver will face a fine of P10,000.

Upon inspection, the Team discovered that the license did not belong to the driver.

Further investigation revealed that the driver’s license was registered to a different individual, a resident of Mandaue City, who was later summoned by Team for questioning.

The man confirmed the license was his but denied involvement, stating the motorcycle wasn’t his.

The enforcer also verified he wasn’t the person who fled, leaving the man concerned about the misuse of his license.

‘Vehicle theft’

Retuya raised the possibility that the incident could be linked to vehicle theft or “carnapping,” noting the suspicious actions of the fleeing motorist.

“While it hasn’t been fully verified yet, this could potentially be a case of carnapping. The driver used a license that wasn’t his, which indicates misrepresentation. Despite leaving his key behind, he still managed to escape,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

He added that they already coordinated with the Land Transportation Office to track down the registered owner of the motorcycle.

Currently, they have information that the motorcycle was registered to a resident of Barangay Tayud in Consolacion.

He said they are following this lead to get more information about the perpetrator and the possible extent of this cloning operation.

Retuya warned that this may not be an isolated case, suggesting that other motorists might be using similar tactics to evade law enforcement.

“There’s a strong possibility that this isn’t the only case like this. This is the first time we’ve caught someone using this method, but there are many who know how to manipulate the system,” he said in Cebuano.

“As law enforcers, this is something we need to keep a close watch on,” he added.

Retuya added the discovery of this scheme presents new challenges for Team.

With more offenders possibly using cloned licenses, the agency is intensifying its efforts to detect and prevent similar violations.

The Team is also urging the public to remain vigilant, especially those who may unknowingly become victims of this cloning operation. / CAV