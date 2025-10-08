Team pushes for higher penalty for muddy tires violations

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has approved a proposal to amend the city’s 2017 Anti-Cargo Spill Ordinance by increasing the penalty for violators to a maximum fine of P5,000 per offense.

According to Team head Hyll Retuya, the amendment aims to strengthen the enforcement of the existing ordinance and promote safer, cleaner roads across Mandaue City.

He said the measure does not only cover vehicles with muddy tires but also those that cause any form of road spillage.

“With respect to our Anti-Cargo Spill Ordinance in Mandaue City, this includes those with muddy tires. The board decided to propose an amendment to increase the penalty to the maximum amount of P5,000,” Retuya said.

He added that the Team board has already informed truck operators and other concerned parties about the proposal.

“This proposal has already been communicated to our supposed violators, such as truckers and other cargo operators, since we have already held meetings with them,” he noted.

Retuya clarified that the ordinance covers more than just vehicles with dirty or muddy tires.

“We are not limited only to muddy tires. The ordinance also includes those trucks or cement mixers that spill their load, such as cement overflow or oil leaks. These materials often cause accidents because they make the roads slippery,” he said.

The amendment seeks to serve as a “parent ordinance,” reinforcing the original 2017 law by imposing heavier penalties to deter violations.

Retuya expressed satisfaction with the results of the city’s recent enforcement efforts, saying that the number of apprehensions has decreased since many drivers have started to comply with the rules.

“We are happy to observe that the number of violators has lessened. This shows that drivers are now cleaning their tires before leaving their loading areas. We encourage others to do the same so they won’t get caught,” he said.

Under the proposed amendment, each violation will be penalized without exemptions or warnings.

“Every time you commit this kind of violation, you will pay P5,000 each time. There will be no more first strikes or warnings, and we no longer have the workforce to monitor how many times someone has violated the ordinance. Every committed offense will automatically result in a P5,000 penalty,” Retuya said.

The proposal will soon be endorsed to the Mandaue City Council for possible legislation and implementation. (ABC)