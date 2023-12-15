TEAM relaxes on erring drivers

WITH the upcoming holidays, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) said they will prioritize traffic regulation over the apprehension of traffic violators.

This is to ensure that Mandaue’s traffic situation will not hamper commuters with the surge of Christmas shoppers.

Hyl Retuya, the Team’s legal division head, said with the spike in traffic near shopping malls, more Team personnel were deployed especially in busy intersections aside from the mobile patrols.

Retuya said they will also strengthen monitoring of illegally parked vehicles.

Among well-known shopping malls in Mandaue City are the City Times Square in Barangay Tipolo, Pacific Mall in Maguikay, Gaisano Grand Mall in Centro, and Gaisano Grand Mandaue North in Basak.

Team personnel were ordered to prioritize traffic regulation and apprehend only “heavy traffic violators” in order not to disrupt the flow of traffic, Retuya said.

Meanwhile, Raul Abellana, general manager of Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Drivers Operators Transport Cooperative (Lamadotrasco), said they’ve had 24-hour operations to accommodate passenger volume since last week.

He said drivers now work on double shifts following a 20 percent rise in volume of commuters.

Lamadotrasco has 175 modern public utility jeepney (PUJ) units plying the Lapu-Lapu to Mandaue and Cabancalan to Hernan Cortes routes.