Team to implement new traffic flow at ‘cargo truck corridors’

TO REDUCE traffic congestion, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is set to implement a new traffic scheme on key intersections along S.B. Cabahug St. and F.E. Zuellig Ave., including the junction of A. Soriano St. and Ouano Ave.

The rerouting will be implemented on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. It aims to reduce congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly along vital cargo truck corridors at the North Reclamation Area that is essential to the region’s economic activities, according to Team head Hyll Retuya.

Retuya told reporters on Monday, Nov. 4, that the Team had been tasked to enforce the plan, which was developed following an extensive traffic study conducted by the agency’s Traffic and Transportation Planning and Engineering Division.

The new traffic scheme received final approval on Monday, after the resolution proposing it was approved on final reading during the City Council’s regular session on Monday.

Traffic board’s review

The Mandaue City Traffic Board meetings held on Sept. 20 and Oct. 15 reviewed the resolution authored by City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation. It then approved the proposal for full implementation on Nov. 5.

New scheme

Under the new scheme, vehicles approaching from F.E. Zuellig Ave. near Mandani Bay and heading towards S.B. Cabahug St. (Mandaue City Hall) will be required to turn right to the bridge near the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex and then left to S.B. Cabahug St. To facilitate this new route, two dedicated lanes will be designated for traffic bound for the City Hall.

Motorists traveling to Lapu-Lapu City can continue straight and turn right at the Ouano Ave. junction.

Drivers leaving S.B. Cabahug St. towards Cebu City must turn right to Ouano Ave., allowing direct access to Cebu City or access to F.E. Zuellig Ave. via traffic signals at the Bai Hotel intersection.

Vehicles heading to the old public market will continue straight, while those bound for the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex must yield at the traffic light before making a right turn.

Vehicles originating from the old public market can turn left to the bridge to reach Cebu City or continue straight toward S.B. Cabahug St. Traffic bound for Lapu-Lapu City may proceed straight and yield at the traffic signals before turning right to A. Soriano St. or use the bridge to turn right at the Ouano Ave. junction.

Removal of barriers

To enhance the flow along the cargo truck corridor, the rerouting plan includes the removal of traffic barriers at the Ouano Ave. intersection, providing unrestricted access and smoother passage for big vehicles. This measure is expected to significantly reduce congestion and improve travel times for large trucks, which are crucial for the region’s economy.

Retuya said the removal will start on Monday night, Nov. 4.

Traffic count

The resolution also mandates the Team to conduct a comprehensive traffic count after the implementation to assess the effectiveness of the new traffic flow and make necessary adjustments based on the data collected.

Motorist Ralph Itao said he is willing to adapt to the changes.

“If the rerouting will make the traffic flow smoother, then it’s not a problem for me,” he said in Cebuano.

He said he will not be affected by the rerouting as he does not pass by the roads often.

“This might affect the vehicles heading to Mandaue Sports Complex, as the route will change again instead of sticking to the new one,” Itao said.

Retuya urged motorists to stay updated on traffic advisories and exercise caution during the transition period to ensure a seamless adjustment to the new traffic patterns. / CAV