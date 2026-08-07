Team trains 23 new traffic enforcers

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is set to deploy 23 newly hired personnel after they completed a three-day orientation and training program on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

The recruits, 20 men and three women hired under job order status, will help address the agency’s manpower shortage caused by recent dismissals, resignations and staff departures.

“We really needed this backup because our personnel numbers have been consistently depleted,” Team Department Head Hyll Retuya said.

“At the very least, these recruits will step in to fill the operational gaps, especially out in the field where our primary demand lies,” he added.

Zero tolerance for corruption

Amid recent public scrutiny over enforcer misconduct,

Retuya said integrity and professionalism were emphasized from the start of the training, stressing the city’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, extortion and abuse of authority.

“That is always the first thing I lay down. I am always the first to sit in on these orientations because my main message to them is always clear: I hold zero tolerance for corruption,” Retuya said.

“Especially if there is glaring evidence presented, no one will be spared. It does not matter who their backer or patron is,” he added.

Retuya warned that any traffic enforcer caught engaging in illegal activities will be dismissed immediately.

“If there is foolishness or illegal activity like that, we have no reason to be lenient or show favor. They will be removed immediately from our department,” he said.

The three-day training included lectures from the department’s traffic educators and the city legal office on traffic laws, apprehension procedures, citation ticket issuance and local ordinances.

“Our traffic educators thoroughly explained the apprehension processes, the proper manner of conducting stops, and how to correctly issue citation tickets. Additionally, our legal department conducted dedicated modules to break down local city ordinances so that enforcers know precisely what constitutes a clear violation,” Retuya explained.

Deployment next week

Retuya said the recruits could be deployed as early as next week once their appointment papers are released. However, they will first be paired with veteran traffic enforcers for field immersion before being assigned to their own areas.

“We plan to deploy them as early as next week once their appointment papers clear,” Retuya said.

“However, they will be paired with old-timers and senior enforcers. This will allow them to observe real-time field dynamics, undergo practical field training, and learn how to handle daily traffic operations before they are eventually assigned their own specific areas of responsibility,” he said.

The trainees will wear distinctive uniforms identifying them as trainees during the transition.

Most of the 23 recruits will be assigned to frontline traffic enforcement, although some may be placed in office or engineering support roles based on their qualifications.

“While the vast majority are slated for field duties, the group is a mix… Some have backgrounds suited for field work, while others are being evaluated for office duties or engineering support. We are still conducting final assessments to ensure they are assigned where their talents are best utilized,” said Retuya.

The additional personnel bring Team’s total workforce to about 400 employees, including administrative staff, the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit, engineering personnel, towing operators and mobile units.

Retuya said more than 200 personnel are currently assigned to active field operations.

With the new recruits joining senior mentors on the streets next week, the department hopes to improve traffic management, increase enforcement visibility and strengthen public confidence through disciplined and accountable service. / ABC