Team Velaris books ticket to PCL Asia Grand Finals

TEAM Velaris defeated SABR 23-21 Sunday, March 1, 2026, to rule the Pickleball Champions League (PCL) Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament in Davao City.

Shesha Bree Biñas, Chrystelle Marjh Elisan, Izzy Lacida, and Jacob Cagas towed Team Velaris to a golden sweep in the women’s and men’s doubles and two mixed doubles events to stamp their dominance in the centerpiece event of Pickle Fest 2026.

For dominating the tournament, Team Velaris earned a trip to the PCL Asia Grand Finals in Hainan Island, China, this April, along with a US$1,000 (about P57,000) development grant from the Asia Elite Pickleball Academy.

Team Velaris also received paddles, balls, and official apparel, while PCL Asia will shoulder airfare, local transportation, and accommodations for the qualifiers.

Silver medalist SABR is composed of Rose Lieryanne Bacaron, Samanthan Abes, Alva Bual, and Aljamier Usman.

Bronze medalist Pickle Homies is bannered by Mervic Indagacan, Jenny Tolentino, Rojin Tagimalay, and Jipoy Gildore.

Jin Hernandez and Robert Nobleza defeated Roddick Litang and Anthony Byrd, 15-8 (20+ men’s doubles); Juan Carlo Pantua and Aldrin Quintero clobbered Robbie Martinez and Winn Htun, 11-4 (35+ men’s doubles); and Patricia Adaza and Macy Serrano whipped Mary Jane Elisan and Aubrey Rivera, 11-6 (35+ women’s doubles) in the Open age-group division finals.

Pantua and Adaza secured the mixed doubles gold medal after beating Rivera and Rafael Rodriguez, 11-4.

Another competition, the Net and Paddle Tournament, is slated in Cebu City on March 11-15. For details, visit https://picklefest.kosmas.com.ph/, or the official Facebook page of Pickle Fest 2026. / PNA