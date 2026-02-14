Team wins gold at Talisay DFOT

A GRADE 9 student under the Special Education (Sped) inclusion program made history by leading his team to a first-place finish in the “Bake Cares” competition during the Division Festival of Talents (DFOT) on Feb. 12, 2026.

This marked the first time Talisay City included a student with special needs in the cake-making and decoration event under the Bread and Pastry Production (BPP) category. John Fritz Lorence A. Guiao joined regular-education teammates Avegail J. Bayno and Shannel Claire C. Navaja to prove that differences are no barrier to excellence.

“I was afraid at first and hesitant knowing that [a] student with needs may have tantrums and might affect the training, but with the guidance from their Sped teacher, Sharon Pimentel, it gave me confidence,” said Melody Jane R. Gabia, the team’s coach.

Gabia soon discovered that Guiao performed at par with his peers. “During the start of our training, I noticed that Fritz can work even without supervision and he is very trainable,” she added.

The team’s journey to the gold was not without obstacles. Since beginning their preparations in January, the students faced rigorous schedules, weather disturbances, and last-minute changes to contest guidelines.

“The students will chat to me that they want to practice despite class suspensions; they are very eager to learn and master the skills,” Gabia shared.

Following their victory, the team plans to intensify their training and acquire specialized tools as they prepare to represent the division in the upcoming Regional Festival of Talents (RFOT) 2026. / Candice Grace Cabras Maque