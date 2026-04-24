Teatro Rosita opens as new center for faith and arts in Cebu

TEATRO de San Pedro Calungsod officially inaugurated Teatro Rosita at San Isidro Labrador Parish in Talisay City, Cebu on April 14, 2026.

Archbishop Alberto Uy led the ceremony, which coincided with his 33rd anniversary in the priesthood.

The theater was named after Rosita Velez Ancajas, mother of Msgr. Agustin “Ting” Ancajas, as a tribute to her legacy.

Following the ribbon-cutting and blessing, the inaugural presentation “Mga Dula sa Paglaum” was staged for the archbishop and guests. The venue aims to serve as a space for evangelization through the arts. / TRC