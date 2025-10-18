Tech, Bayanihan fuel relief aid

DESPITE cities and municipalities being placed under a state of calamity following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the community has rallied together to organize critical relief efforts. This spirit of cooperation is highlighted by student initiatives focusing on both on-the-ground action and digital solutions.

“The spirit of teamwork and genuine concern for others has made the impossible possible, as small efforts, when combined, can create something big and meaningful,” said Mench Ed Pangondoyon, a second-year Bachelor of Science in Customs Administration student at the University of Cebu-Lapulapu Mandaue.

Pangondoyon organized a donation drive that quickly gained traction, driven by the “bayanihan” spirit. She said, “Everyone willingly offers to help, walay pagduhaduha, walay reklamo tanan pursigido og andam mutabang (without hesitation, without complaint, everyone is determined and ready to help).”

“Even a small act of kindness can make a huge difference. What matters most is the heart to help and the willingness to act,” she added.

“While scrolling through Facebook and seeing the photos of the most affected people, it really broke my heart,” Pangondoyon shared. With the support of friends and the community, her initiative successfully delivered relief goods to remote areas often overlooked by larger organizations.

Pangondoyon’s group ensured that donations reached those most in need, acting as a vital link between donors and beneficiaries. “We wanted the people who donated to know that their help truly reached the ones often left behind, and the people who received it to feel that they were not forgotten,” she said.

Inspired by this spirit, a team of students from the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus — Vince Cleve Igot, Clint Alonzo, and Ralph Adriane Dilao, all Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) students — developed a website to streamline disaster relief efforts.

“The reason why we developed this website is to address the challenges in the distribution of relief goods, which are often seen in public frustrations on social media,” Igot said.

Igot added, “Bayanihan spirit means working together as a community to help those in need. This really guided our project, and we wanted to make it easier for volunteers and organizations to coordinate relief efforts, so nobody is left behind.”

Igot and his team also advised, “Don’t be afraid to try new ideas, collaborate closely, and always plan ahead para mas smooth ang implementation (for smoother implementation).”