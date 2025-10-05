Tech leader Bryan Yap is CBM 2026 chair

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has named Bryan O. Yap, founder and chief executive officer of the Cebu-based Republiq Group of Companies (RGC), as the overall chairman for Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2026.

Yap, known for driving digital transformation and creative innovation across Visayas and Mindanao, leads several initiatives under RGC, including BAI TV and BaiCon InFest, a creator festival that bridges brands and digital influencers.

He also co-founded SupaDupa, an AI-powered influencer discovery tool. Within CCCI, Yap serves as chairman of the Creative and Entertainment Sector, promoting collaboration and growth across the region’s creative industries.

As CBM 2026 chair, Yap aims to spotlight Cebu’s strengths in tourism, ICT-BPM, entrepreneurship, and the creative economy to boost the province’s competitiveness and empower micro, small and medium enterprises.

“CBM is not just about business; it’s about people, passion and possibilities,” Yap said during the turnover ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, where outgoing CBM 2025 chair Anton Perdices formally handed him the symbolic baton.

Launched by CCCI in 1996, Cebu Business Month is an annual flagship event that gathers industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers to celebrate Cebu’s economic growth and push for business innovation and collaboration. / KOC