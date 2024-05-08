Tech Mahindra crush Cognizant, make semis

TECH Mahindra advanced to the semifinals of the BPO Rivals Season 2 basketball tournament after it routed Cognizant, 81-42, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The writing was on the wall early as Tech Mahindra zoomed off to a massive 44-18 halftime lead, which grew to as much as 46 at 75-29, before cruising to the dominant win.

Muchard Pasaol was the star of the game for Tech Mahindra, leading the team with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Nolan dela Peña also made significant contributions with 11 points, nine boards, four dimes and three steals.

Tech Mahindra will take on the Newfold Wolves in the semis after the latter triumphed over the Xtend_Ops Pterodactyls, 89-75. Ralph John Belarmino led the way for the Wolves with 19 points and five rebounds. Feleejo Bongo and Jan Gabest also played crucial roles, contributing 18 points each.

The other semis showdown promises to be a classic as the Accenture Sharks face off against their longtime rivals, Concentrix. The history between these two teams is filled with intense matchups and fierce competition, making this game a must-watch for basketball fans.

Concentrix blew away the ISI Calton by 40, 106-66, thanks to Kent Lim’s spectacular performance. Lim scored 37 points in only 22 minutes of playing time. Paul Lanado added 18 markers.

On the other hand, Accenture advanced to the next round with a convincing 113-96 win over the Wipro Tigers. Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation standout Junas Misa flirted with a triple-double as he tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. / JNP