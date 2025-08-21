Tech retailer expands in Liloan

BAY Mall in Liloan has added a major tenant to its roster with the opening of The Loop by Power Mac Center, marking the Apple partner retailer’s third store in Metro Cebu and sixth in the province.

The expansion highlights Cebu’s strengthening position as a key tech retail hub outside Metro Manila, driven by a young consumer base, the growing IT-BPM sector and strong demand for digital lifestyle products.

The Loop offers a wide selection of Apple devices, trusted Android brands and premium accessories, catering to both everyday users and tech enthusiasts. As part of its launch, the store rolled out exclusive opening promos and discounts on devices and essentials.

With its Liloan location, The Loop now complements existing branches at Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, SM J Mall and SM Seaside City Cebu, giving customers across the metro more accessible points for premium technology. / KOC