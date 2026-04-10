Technical working group proposed for Apo Land tax settlement

SOME Provincial Board (PB) members reportedly recommended the creation of aa technical working group (TWG) on Thursday, April 9, to review the P211-million proposed compromise agreement with Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC).

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro told reporters on Thursday, April 9, 2026, that she met with several PB members, namely Neneth Reluya, Nilo Seno, Cesar Baricuatro, Nelson Mondigo and Raymond Calderon. She said they recommended creating a TWG to review the compromise agreement with ALQC, days after the PB returned the proposal.

“I have a meeting with the board earlier beside me. It was taken out of context gyud… the committee submitted recommending that I create a technical working group (TWG) to look into the matter, where the COA and Apo can be invited to help shed light on the issue,” she said.

(I had a meeting with the board earlier beside me. It was really taken out of context, they just submitted it, the committee submitted recommending that I create a technical working group to look into the matter, where the Commission on Audit and Apo can be invited to help shed light on the issue.)

She did not specify who among the PB Members recommended the TWG.

“That’s what I said, we create a technical working group for us to look into it, after all it was just a proposal from the executive to the legislative,” she said when asked about her next move.

Governor Baricuatro said the TWG may include Commission on Audit (COA) and ALQC representatives. She stressed there is no urgency, as the Provincial Government seeks a careful review in the best interest of Cebuanos.

Informal recommendation

In a telephone interview on Friday, April 10, Calderon clarified the recommendation to create a TWG was not included in the ways and means committee report and was only informally raised during an event.

“Wala na maapil sa committee report,” Calderon said.

(It was not included in the committee report.)

He clarified that his interaction with Governor Baricuatro was not a formal meeting but an informal encounter during a rice subsidy distribution for public utility vehicle drivers at the Capitol, where the TWG was raised.

Asked about the board's position on the proposed ALQC settlement, Calderon said it was “not really that solid,” but he emphasized that “the committee report was approved, with no objections.”

Further evaluation

Seno said some board members and the governor agreed to form a TWG, noting that the committee report calls for further evaluation and clarification of the proposed compromise agreement.

Seno added that a TWG may be formed with representatives from the PB, COA and other concerned departments to avoid going back and forth.

"I am not at the liberty to confirm or deny kay dili pa final. Sabutan pa. Everything is still a proposal. We will closely work with the exec dept to address the issue," he said when pressed to ask who among the board members agreed to recommend a TWG.

(I am not at the liberty to confirm or deny because it is not yet final. It will still be discussed. Everything is still a proposal. We will closely work with the executive department to address the issue.)

“I cannot speak for the other BMs but assuming we have different stances, I am of the firm belief that these are not irreconcilable,” Seno said when asked if the board members have different stances on the ALQC deal.

Unanswered queries

SunStar Cebu called Reluya on Friday, but she declined to comment.

SunStar Cebu reached out to the official Facebook page of Governor Baricuatro but has yet to receive a response as of press time. Mondigo has no message option on his official Facebook page.

On Monday, April 6, the PB approved the committee report of ways and means chairman PB Michael Villamor, recommending that the proposed compromise agreement with ALQC be returned to the executive department for further evaluation.

The committee also recommended securing prior board authority for negotiations, conducting a comprehensive legal and financial reassessment, and seeking guidance from COA to ensure compliance.

Settlement negotiations

Restituto Arnaiz, legal officer of the Office of the Governor, said the proposed compromise resulted from court-mandated mediation over a civil case. ALQC filed the case to question the Provincial Government's P1.2-billion tax assessment, covering 2009 to 2025. The case is pending before Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Cebu City.

The Provincial Government rejected several lower offers from ALQC, starting from P6.18 million in August 2025, P51.56 million in October 2025 and P150 million in December 2025. Baricuatro offered P300 million, but ALQC rejected it. The final offer of ALQC was P211.56 million in January 2026, which both parties agreed upon.

Arnaiz said the proposed compromise with ALQC was based on legal and factual considerations and not on precedent, despite similar settlements entered into by the Province in previous years.

The Baricuatro administration learned of a 2023 deal with Dolomite Mining Corp., where a P855-million liability was settled for P56 million, and a separate compromise with Carmen Copper in 2022. Vice Gov. Glenn Soco authored the Dolomite Mining Corp. deal.

Not rejected

Villamor, in a separate interview on Wednesday, April 8, said the PB did not reject the proposal but returned it for further evaluation. He said the return was “non-political” and the board supports the compromise agreement in principle, but he emphasized the need for legislative oversight.

“If the executive asked for an authority to negotiate, to be transparent, it would have been prudent and we would have known from the start that there was a negotiation especially with the amount, it’s so big, it's P1.2 billion,” he said.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Villamor on his official Facebook page on Friday for further clarification on the TWG but has yet to receive a response as of press time. / CDF