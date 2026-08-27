Teen behind Vicente Rama school threat agrees to transfer

A 15-YEAR-OLD public high school student was identified by police as the person who made a threat to shoot students because he was angry with someone and wanted to disrupt classes.

However, no cases will be filed against the student, who agreed to transfer to another school for the safety of the students and school personnel, police said.

The threat against Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School in Barangay Basak Pardo was posted on social media Tuesday, Aug. 25, prompting police to secure the campus and investigate its source.

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said the student was identified Wednesday, Aug. 26, after investigators traced the account used to post the threat.

As for the student’s admission, his response was unclear.

Tracing the threat

Investigators from the Inayawan Police Station, led by Capt. Troy John Lalamunan, examined the social media post while police personnel provided security at the school.

From 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, investigators coordinated with school and barangay officials as they worked to identify the person behind the threat. The investigation eventually led police to the 15-year-old student.

After identifying him, police notified his parent, who brought him to the school. Personnel from the Gender and Development (GAD) focal of Basak Pardo, the assistant school head and the guidance counselor were also present.

No charges

During the case evaluation, school administrators and parents of the students who were allegedly threatened decided not to file charges against the student.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the minor was turned over to the GAD focal person of Barangay Basak Pardo.

A mediation conference was later held before the barangay captain. Personnel from the Inayawan Police Station’s Violence Against Women Desk and Women and Children’s Protection Desk, along with school officials, attended.

Transfer agreement

Oriol said the parties reached an amicable settlement and agreed that the student would transfer to another school.

“The parties agreed during the hearing that he would be transferred to another school for his safety and the safety of the other students. The school and the parents of the students he threatened will no longer file charges,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Oriol said authorities were studying the possible criminal or civil liability of the student’s parent over an alleged failure to supervise the child.

For his part, Col. Ricky Sumalde, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office, said police would take threats against schools seriously.

Police said they would respond quickly to similar threats to protect students and school personnel. / AYB