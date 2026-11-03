Teen charged for killing his mother

PARRICIDE charges were filed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, against a 15-year-old who admitted killing his 46-year-old mother by hitting her on the head with a hammer four times.

The woman, a former overseas worker, was killed Friday night, Oct. 30, inside the family’s home in Purok 3, Barangay Looc, Panglao, Bohol.

Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser, spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, said Panglao’s Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWD) has issued a discernment result finding that the teen acted with discernment.

The killing stemmed from anger over being scolded repeatedly for cutting classes.

The teen remains in MSWD custody. The court will decide where the teen will be held in a facility for minors who have committed crimes.

Investigation

Aliser said Bohol police have received no information that the suspect was involved in illegal drugs.

Investigators found, however, that the 15-year-old has a high account level in the online game Roblox. Aliser said investigators cannot yet tell if the game was among the reasons for the killing.

“So far, in the investigation, the suspect had no involvement in drugs, but as to online games, there is an alleged involvement in Roblox gaming. He was

supposedly in a high level, but our WCPD in Panglao is still investigating which online game the suspect joined,” Aliser said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Aliser added that the mother and child lived alone in the house. Investigators learned the parents are separated and that the father is also an overseas worker.

Investigators have kept the hammer used in the crime, along with the rags used to wipe blood inside the house. They will submit these to the prosecutor as evidence. / AYB