Teen driver killed, backrider injured in Toledo City crash

A 15-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider was killed, while his 19-year-old backrider was injured after their motorcycle crashed into a metal guardrail along the national highway in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, early Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The victim was identified as Daniel Bordaje Samson, a resident of Barangay Bitoon, Toledo City.

According to the Toledo City Police Station, Samson was driving a Honda Click 160 without a driver's license and could not present registration documents for the motorcycle.

His passenger, Mary Angel Dacay Garcia, 19, from Sitio Latid, Barangay Bato, was also injured and remains under medical care.

Responders from the Toledo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) brought both victims to the Toledo City General Hospital, where Samson was declared dead on arrival. Garcia continues to receive treatment.

Initial police investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling from Poblacion toward Barangay Bato when Samson lost control while negotiating a curve in Barangay Ibo. The motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane and slammed into the guardrail, throwing both occupants onto the roadside.

Police are initially attributing the crash to driver error, although further investigation is still underway. (ABC)