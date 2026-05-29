Teen injured after tree falls on home

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman was injured after their house was hit by a falling tree in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026.

A certain Roy, the father of the victim, said that shortly after they finished dinner, a large eucalyptus tree suddenly snapped and fell toward their house.

He was able to pull his daughter away just in time, preventing her from being pinned down.

However, due to the sudden incident, the young woman sustained an injury to her left foot, which was believed to have been caused by a sharp piece of wood or nail.

At the time of the incident, the family was inside their living room, while the daughter had just come inside after feeding their dog.

Meanwhile, the man’s 11-year-old son was in his room after recently being circumcised, but he managed to crawl out safely.

“Sakit kaayo ma’am kay maghuna-huna mi nga balik na sad mi sa uno. Pero pasalamat gihapon nga kumpleto mi,” Roy said.

(It was very painful, ma’am, because we thought we were back to square one. But we are still thankful that we are all complete.)

Their house was severely damaged, and they were advised not to enter it for now as the fallen tree has not yet been fully removed.

Roy said they had long requested the barangay to cut down the tree, but the request was not acted upon as it required a permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Residents believe that continuous heavy rains may have softened the soil where the tree was rooted, causing it to collapse.

As of now, barangay personnel are still clearing and cutting the tree for removal, while Roy’s family is temporarily staying at the house of his sibling who lives nearby. (JDG)