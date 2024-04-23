Teen nabbed for stealing table from restaurant; accomplices still at large

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he was caught stealing a table from a restaurant around 7:40 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, on F. Vestil St., Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Three other men who were with the arrested suspect were able to escape, carting away several items. They remained at large.

Jasper Celis, 18, a resident of Sitio Manga, Barangay Mambaling, was nabbed after the restaurant owner, Rodulfo Delos Santos, 68, of Barangay Suba, Cebu City, found him carrying the restaurant's table.

Major John Lynbert Yangco, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, told Superbalita Cebu that Celis was turned over to them by Delos Santos, who told police that his restaurant was closed on Saturday and Sunday (April 20-21) as they were in Manila.

Delos Santos said they arrived in Cebu City on Monday evening and went to the restaurant as they were supposed to clean and prepare it for Tuesday’s reopening.

It was when they saw four people inside the restaurant taking away their things.

"Surprisa sila unsa gud ni gipanghakot man. Misingit ang tag-iya nga ‘Mga kawatan,’” said Yangco.

(They were surprised to see the four people taking away their things. The owner shouted, ‘Thieves!’)

The thieves scampered, but Delos Santos managed to grab Celis, who was carrying a table.

The three other suspects carted away an Apple tablet, P7,000 cash, nine dining tables worth P22,500, one set of billiard balls worth P2,500 pesos, and a BMX bicycle. The items carted away were worth a total of P37,000.

Asked about the incident, Celis said they targeted the restaurant, adding that it was him who entered the restaurant and was passing on the things to his friends.

"Pagdagan nako, nasugatan ko sa tag-iya. Nadakpan na hinuon ko kay bug-at mang lamesa (The owner cornered me when I ran. I was caught because the table was heavy)," Celis said.

Police said Celis was also arrested three times before also for theft. (GPL/LMY)