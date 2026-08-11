Teen shot dead inside computer shop

A TEENAGE boy was shot dead inside a computer shop in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, at about 2:28 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Police identified the victim as James Anthony Macawili, who was 17 and a resident of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Pahina Central.

Personnel from Abellana Police Station responded to the report and found Macawili lying lifeless inside the computer shop.

In the initial investigation, a friend of Macawili identified only as Janjan told police that the shooting happened at about 2:28 a.m. Janjan said Macawili had accompanied him to the computer shop to play.

According to the shop caretaker, an unidentified man wearing a black face mask, a colored jacket and black shorts suddenly entered the shop and repeatedly shot Macawili.

Security camera footage showed the suspect entering the computer shop and shooting Macawili.

The footage also showed the suspect leaving the area before returning several seconds later and attempting to shoot Macawili again. The suspect reportedly fled after his unidentified firearm jammed.

The Scene of the Crime Operation team recovered three live rounds of ammunition and three fired cartridge cases at the scene.

The recovered evidence was turned over for examination as part of the investigation.

As of this writing, police were still searching for the suspect and determining the motive for the shooting. / JDG