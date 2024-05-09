Teenage girl dies, her 2 ‘gang members’ hurt after being shot in Liloan, Cebu

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl, who was believed to be a member of Crips gang, died, while her two companions sustained injuries after they were shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen outside a convenience store in Barangay Yati, Liloan town.

The shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, said Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Police Station, in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

Gingoyon said that five individuals on two motorcycles arrived and opened fire at the victims, John Lloyd Intan, 18, Kyle Supatan, 17, and Alyza Wagas, 16, all from Liloan.

Wagas sustained injuries to her left and right chest, Intan to his left leg and chest, and Supatan to his back with four gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old girl expired later at 7:30 a.m. at the Mendero Medical Center in Mandaue City, where she was taken after the incident.

The authorities recovered 18 empty shells of unknown caliber from the crime scene.

The perpetrators, who covered their faces with shirts, fled farther north and are now being sought by the authorities. (DVG, TPT)