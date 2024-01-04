Teenage mom believed murdered on New Year’s eve appeared in grandma’s dream

AN 18-YEAR-OLD girl who was found dead in her house in Sitio Gabi in the mountain Cebu City barangay of Sudlon 2 on New Year’s Eve had reportedly appeared in her grandmother’s dream.

Aurora Arcilla, mother of the victim Angela, stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the victim’s grandmother saw Angela in her dream passing by the window at dawn on January 1, when the area was quiet after the pyrotechnics that had been lit to greet the New Year had ended.

"Kadlawon nakit-an ni Mama miagi duol sa bintana! Naghilak, nagpahid sa luha, misulod sa balay gibundak ang purtahan," Aurora said.

(Mama saw her passing near the window. She was weeping, wiping her tears, entering the house and slamming the door).

According to Aurora, the victim's soul may have been troubled since up until this point, she always showed up in the dreams of her nieces and nephews.

Aurora begged the police to expand their investigation in order to identify the killers.

She believed that Jomart Monicar, Angela's live-in partner, was not involved in the murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 3, Monicar attempted suicide as well by tying a shoelace around his neck.

Fortunately, the shoelace broke, saving Monicar's life.

Angela had strangulation marks on her neck when she was discovered.

She was believed strangled with a rope while breastfeeding her infant.

During police investigation, Monicar narrated that he went out of their house with his sister-in-law at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, to buy food for New Year.

But when he got back at 6:30 p.m., he found his wife unconscious and kneeling in bed, her head down and blood streaming from her nose, prompting him to ask for help.

The victim was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. (With TPT)