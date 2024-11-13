Teenage pregnancies in Mandaue increase ‘slightly’

A SLIGHT increase in teenage pregnancies has been observed in Mandaue City, with cases involving girls as young as 13 years old, the health office reported.

Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, said on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, that the adolescent birth rate (ABR) reached 36 per 1,000 live births as of the third quarter of 2024, up from 34 per 1,000 in the same period in 2023. The ABR is a standard measure to assess the prevalence of births among teenagers within a specific population.

Among the city’s 109,352 women of reproductive age, 21,874 are aged 15 to 19, according to Catulong.

Curious teenagers

Catulong did not specify the number of pregnancies involving 13-year-olds or provide detailed figures for teenage pregnancies in 2023 and 2024, but attributed the trend to teenagers’ curiosity about sex and lack of access to comprehensive sexual education.

“Teenagers are naturally curious, and without the proper knowledge and support, they may end up making uninformed decisions that lead to pregnancy,” she said in Cebuano.

Catulong said strong educational initiatives could help minimize, if not prevent, unintended pregnancies among young people.

TCI

To address the rising teenage pregnancy rate, Mandaue City recently joined The Challenge Initiative (TCI), a global program backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that supports cities in tackling reproductive health issues, with an emphasis on family planning and adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

TCI has provided the Mandaue City Government with technical support, capacity-building efforts and additional resources to manage the issue, according to Catulong.

As part of this collaboration, Mandaue City established a City Leadership Team to oversee family planning and adolescent reproductive health initiatives, with guidance from TCI.

The team’s work includes improving governance in reproductive health, supporting young mothers to prevent subsequent pregnancies and encouraging them to return to school.

Catulong said the City’s goal is to reduce repeat pregnancies among teenage mothers and help them focus on education and productive activities.

“We teach them a lot of things to make sure they go back to school and engage more in productive activities,” she said. / CAV