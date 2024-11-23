Teenage pregnancy ‘still pressing issue in CV’

Teenage pregnancy remains a pressing issue in Central Visayas even if the fertility rate in the region has significantly decreased over the past three decades, dropping from 4.4 children per woman in 1993 to 2.0 in 2022.

The 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey reported that five percent of women aged 15 to 19 in the region have experienced pregnancy, matching the national average, said Archel Lea Jayme, information officer for the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) 7, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

While progress has been made in reducing teenage pregnancies among older adolescents aged 15 to 19, the rising number of pregnancies among younger girls is a growing concern.

According to Jayme, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded over 3,100 live births among girls aged 10 to 14 nationwide in 2022, posting a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Based on the 2022 PSA birth statistics, Central Visayas recorded pregnancies involving girls under 15 years old. While some local government units have reported the specific ages of these young mothers, CPD 7 is still verifying these reports, said Jayme.

“The increase among younger adolescents highlights gaps in protective measures and calls for more strategic interventions, such as comprehensive sexuality education and stronger legal frameworks to safeguard young girls,” she said.

Unintended pregnancies remain a significant concern, with the 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study (YAFS5) revealing that three out of 10 pregnancies among girls aged 15 to 19 are unintended.

Inadequate sex education continues to contribute to a lack of awareness about contraception among teenagers, while misconceptions, including myths about its use and fears of potential side effects, further discourage adolescents from accessing and utilizing contraceptives.

According to YAFS5, 41 percent of males and 42 percent of females cited fear of side effects as their reason for not using family planning methods.

Aside from this, cultural and societal norms in conservative communities often stigmatize premarital sex, preventing open discussions about reproductive health, Jayme said.

“Peer groups can exert pressure to engage in romantic relationships or sexual activity to fit in, gain approval, or avoid being ostracized. This pressure often leads to risky behaviors, including unprotected sex, contributing to unintended pregnancies,” she said.

According to Jayme and YAFS5, over 30 percent of young Filipinos aged 15-24 rely on social media for information about sex, often encountering misinformation or idealized portrayals that fail to address real-life challenges.

Adolescent pregnancies significantly disrupt education, Jayme said.

The 2017 Annual Poverty Indicator Survey reported that 9.1 percent of Filipino youth aged six-24 were out of school, with marriage and pregnancy cited as the primary reasons among girls.

A study by the United Nations Population Fund estimates that adolescent pregnancies result in P33 billion in lost lifetime earnings for Filipino girls each year.

According to Jayme, to combat adolescent pregnancy, the Department of Education 7 must enforce the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools and communities.

These programs should provide accurate information on reproductive health, gender equality and decision-making, Jayme said.

Local government units at all levels should ensure universal access to youth-friendly reproductive health services, including contraception, family planning, counseling, prenatal care and postnatal support, she added.