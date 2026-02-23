Teens apologize for viral racing stunt

FOUR teenagers have publicly apologized after a video of them performing dangerous "Superman" stunts and racing on motorcycles went viral. The group met with Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan at his office on Monday, February 23, 2026, to answer for their actions.

Dangerous stunts in a "discipline zone"

The crackdown began after footage surfaced showing the four riders—aged 15 to 18—speeding without helmets along Centennial Avenue. This area is designated as Cordova’s “discipline zone,” where safety rules are strictly enforced.

Suan summoned the teens, their parents, and the motorcycle owners to emphasize that the incident was a serious public safety threat, not just a minor mistake.

Parents pledge better supervision

During the meeting, which was shared on Cordova’s official Facebook page, parents admitted they weren't always aware of their children's activities.

* One minor was allowed to drive to school without a license.

* Others reportedly sneaked out with their parents' motorcycles despite being warned.

The parents have asked the public for forgiveness and pledged to keep motorcycle keys out of their children’s reach moving forward. The teenagers also vowed never to repeat the reckless stunts.

No more second chances

Suan issued a stern warning that this would be the last time such behavior is settled with a simple apology.

“People of Cordova, let this serve as a lesson to all of us,” Suan said in Cebuano. He warned that any future reckless drivers—whether residents or visitors—will face the full force of the law rather than a meeting at the Mayor’s Office.

Serious legal consequences

The teenagers are facing several major violations, including:

* Reckless Driving: Under Section 48 of the law.

* Licensing Issues: Driving without a license and potentially being banned from ever getting one under Republic Act No. 4136.

* Paperwork Violations: Operating unregistered motorcycles and failing to show proper vehicle documents.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has issued a "show cause order" to hear the youths' side before final penalties are decided.

New safety rules for Cordova

In response to the incident, Mayor Suan announced that the town will increase checkpoints and strictly enforce speed limits. He also banned modified mufflers, matching recent LTO 7 directives, and urged all owners to return their motorcycles to their original, legal condition. (DPC)