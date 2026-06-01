Teen’s death spurs racing crackdown

MANDAUE City lawmakers are calling for a stricter crackdown on illegal street racing following the death of an innocent bystander who was struck during an unauthorized speed contest on May 17, 2026.

The tragedy, which occurred beneath the Cansaga Bay Bridge, has renewed concerns over public safety on city roads.

Councilors Carlo Pontico Fortuna and Cesar Cabahug Jr. urged the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) and barangay officials to intensify road monitoring and prevent illegal drag races and other unauthorized speed competitions.

The call came after the fatal incident involving a teenage pedestrian, highlighting the dangers posed by illegal racing activities in several parts of the city.

The councilors said street racing remains a persistent problem in Mandaue City, often resulting in serious injuries, property damage and loss of life. They noted that the teenager’s death underscores the need for stronger enforcement and greater community vigilance.

They urged the MCPO and traffic authorities to intensify operations against violators and ensure motorists engaged in illegal races are immediately apprehended.

Fortuna and Cabahug also called on barangay officials to closely monitor areas known to attract drag racers, particularly wide road stretches frequently used for unauthorized speed contests.

Among the areas identified are roads beneath the Cansaga Bay Bridge and other public highways where motorists gather to race, especially at night.

The councilors stressed that public roads are meant for safe transportation and should never be used as racing tracks. They warned that reckless speeding endangers not only participants but also pedestrians, motorists and nearby residents.

Traffic Code

Under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, unauthorized speed contests and races on public highways are prohibited.

The Local Government Code likewise mandates local governments to protect public safety and maintain peace and order within their jurisdictions.

To strengthen enforcement, barangays are encouraged to establish reporting mechanisms that would allow suspected drag racing activities to be quickly relayed to traffic and police authorities for immediate action.

The lawmakers emphasized that community participation is vital in preventing future tragedies, as residents and local officials are often the first to observe gatherings and racing activities before authorities arrive.

Copies of the measure will be furnished to the Office of the City Mayor, the Land Transportation Office-Mandaue District, the City’s Public Information Office and the Liga ng mga Barangay to promote coordinated action and raise awareness of the dangers and legal consequences of illegal street racing.

City officials expressed hope that stricter enforcement, combined with stronger barangay monitoring and public cooperation, will prevent similar incidents and spare other families from suffering the same loss experienced by the victim’s family.

The initiative reflects growing concern among local officials that without sustained enforcement, illegal street racing will continue to threaten lives and public safety across Mandaue City’s road network. / ABC