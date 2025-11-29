Teens stands for empathy vs online hate

THE passing of Emman Atienza, a well-known Philippine influencer, has left the nation in shock and grief. Known as a ball of sunshine, she continued to share content full of fun and advice, yet behind her bright presence, she struggled with depression caused by online bullying and past traumas.

Many young people today face silent battles shaped by academics, family pressures and financial stress. In this digital age, social media can help or harm, influencing teenagers’ mental health in profound ways.

Catherine Ko, a 10th grader from Lahug National High School (Night), said, “Social media can be a highlight reel — everyone posts their best content and it’s easy to get anxious by comparing yourself.”

Grade 8 student Kershie Entera added that peer pressure, anxiety and insecurities are common unhealthy habits developed online. Andrea Mondela and Precious Pinatil noted that social media has both positive and negative effects.

The students suggested being mindful of posting content, practicing self-reflection, avoiding negative remarks and setting boundaries to foster a friendlier online community. As Entera emphasized, “We need to make a difference and we should start it with ourselves.”

Concerns about mental health also extend to schools. Students recommend that stakeholders, including teachers, recognize mental health challenges with humility and empathy. Workshops and seminars can help students raise their voices and share their experiences, said Ko and Pinatil.

Empathy, they said, should extend even to people we may not like. “Instead of giving negative energy back, influence them with your positivity,” said Entera, echoed by Pinatil. Ko and Mondela emphasized that everyone deserves respect, regardless of personality or beliefs.

Before posting or commenting online, students agree we should think carefully and act responsibly to promote safer digital spaces. “Think before you click” is a vital reminder in a fast-paced world shaped by technology.

In a world where silent battles often go unnoticed, empathy is essential. It offers hope to those striving to function despite challenges. We may never fully know each other’s struggles, but kindness can always soften our communities. Justice Dawn Barte / Junior Journo