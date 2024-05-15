Tejeno lifts Mittimus over Amicus Curiae in Courtship Cup

TEAM Mittimus leaned on the stellar performance of 6-foot sweet-shooting forward Peter Tejeno to overcome Team Amicus Curiae, 80-70, in a come-from-behind victory in the on-going HOJ-Mandaue Courtship Cup on May 10, 2024, at the Sportslab Basketball Court in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Mittimus, who enjoyed a twice-to-beat advantage, rallied in the third quarter and ignited an 8-0 run behind the combined efforts of Tejeno, cat-quick Rey Gallardo and sniper Erick Honoridez.

Tejeno, a prolific scorer and a leading candidate for MVP, carried his team with 20 points, 10 assists and 4 blocks, while Team Mittimus was powered by streak-shooter Raymund Sia who topscored for the losing team with a game-high 29 points including six triples.

Team Mittimus will test the mettle of Team RTC-OCC when they will clash for championship on Friday, May 17, 2024 for the most-coveted “Courtship Cup” crown.

Team Amicus Curiae, meanwhile, will vie for a third-place finish against Team Supreme Lex on the same date and venue.

The Courtship Cup is aimed to promote friendship, camaraderie and goodwill among court employees in the Hall of Justice-Mandaue City. / Atty. Christian G. Charcos/Contributor