Tejero Creek water turns white, sparks fears among residents

In a chat message on Saturday, Grace Luardo, Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) head, said there could be possible human activities in the area that resulted in the transformation of the water color.

“Pwede naay nagyabo chemicals or human activities diha sa area,” Luardo said.

Luardo said the Ceset will inspect the river on Sunday, April 7, 2024, upon their return from their project on nursery and composting in upland areas.

Luardo admitted that they were not aware about it until SunStar Cebu reported the matter.

According to Luardo, the occurrence could be due to the improper drainage system of Mactan Rock Industries Inc.

She said the company violated City Ordinance 2398, which pertains to no septic tank and no proper drainage.

She added that Mactan Rock Industries would pay a total of P2,000 penalty for its violation, which should be settled within seven working days. The penalty will be collected by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro).

She also said that the company should settle the matter with the City Legal Office.

Luardo said they will make further assessments on the incident, and this would mean involving the CCenro and Coastal Management Board. (AML)