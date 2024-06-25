Tejero school gears up to host Calabarzon Palaro delegates

TEJERO Elementary and National High School is still in the preparatory stage as billeting quarters for Calabarzon athletes in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will be held in Cebu on July 6-17.

The school principal, Phamela Olivia, said in an interview that the school allocated a total of 113 classrooms to accommodate the 1,100 delegates from Calabarzon that include athletes, coaches, and personnel.

Olivia said the classrooms are equipped with at least four wall fans to ensure that there will be proper ventilation for the delegates. However, there are some classrooms where fans are yet to be installed.

The ground floor and second floor classrooms are adorned with uniform curtains and are provided with mosquito nets.

In terms of water supply, Olivia said the school has a deep well and Metropolitan Cebu Water District connection. In case of water shortages, five fire trucks in nearby barangays are prepared to refill the school water tanks.

The school has already completed most of the repainting work, with only three buildings left. The school gym's application of rubber painting is expected to be finished this weekend.

As for bedding, the school currently has over 400 bed sheets and bed rolls, with 700 additional bed rolls expected to be delivered in the next few days. These bed rolls include VIP cuts with foam and pillows.

WiFi connections from PLDT are already installed and the school is waiting for another telecommunication company to provide them. Eight portable toilets that are left from Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) will be utilized by the school and are yet to be placed around the area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) is currently conducting a clean-up drive for the school's drainage system so that the school may not be flooded especially this rainy season considering that it is located in a flood-prone area.

As of Tuesday, June 25, the school preparation is still ongoing as it needs to repaint some of the building walls, rubber paint the gym, asphalt the land near the flag pole for parking, and some wall fans that are yet to be installed in the classrooms.

With the Palaro approaching and delegates expecting to arrive this Wednesday, June 26, the race against time is on.

Oliva assured, however, that all preparations will be completed on time as she oversees the preparations herself. (Elianah Ursal/UP Cebu Intern and Jessa M. Magbutay/NWSSU Intern)